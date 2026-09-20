Jessica Pegula withdraws from Singapore Open to manage workload

Singapore: American Jessica Pegula has withdrawn from the upcoming Singapore Open next week after a heavy recent workload.

“After a long and physically demanding few weeks at the U.S. Open, I’m just not quite ready to get back on court and compete at the level I expect from myself,” Pegula said on social media this week.

Pegula recently reached a career-high number three in the WTA rankings, having made the final of the Cincinnati Open and DC Open ahead of a run to the semifinal of the US Open.

She suffered defeat in the final four to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The 32-year-old American went 15-4 during the American hard-court swing and her 50 wins lead the WTA Tour this year.

In her absence, Mirra Andreeva will become top seed in the tournament. Agencies

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