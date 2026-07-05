Jhon Arias strike sends Colombia past Ghana and into World Cup 2026 last 16

Kansas City: Colombia extended their unbeaten run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to four matches as they dispatched Ghana 1-0 at the Kansas city Stadium to seal the final spot of the Round of 16.

Having finished top of Group K ahead of Portugal, Nestor Lorenzo’s team were too strong for the Black Stars, with Jhon Arias’s first-half strike enough to seal the win. The Colombians will face Switzerland, a team that comes into the match after defeating Algeria 2-0.

Colombia took to the field with a clear attacking intent and, taking advantage of their speed on the wings, began to create danger against the African defense . Their persistence paid off in the 14th minute when Jhon Arias capitalised on an assist from Luis Javier Suarez to open the scoring. In the second half, they maintained control, managed possession of the ball and continued to trouble the opposing defense with constant attacks into the penalty area.

Lorenzo’s side return to action on July 8 in Vancouver, where they will battle Switzerland for a place in the quarter-finals. IANS

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