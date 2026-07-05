Spotless shootout sees Egypt clinch historic first World Cup knockout win over Australia

Dallas: Egypt created fresh history as they earned their first knockout win at a FIFA World Cup, beating Australia 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Egypt had gained an early lead in the game through Emam Ashour but Mohamed Hany’s second-half own goal meant a tight game went all the way to penalties with Hossam Hassan’s still-unbeaten side prevailing to set up a Round of 16 tie against Argentina.

In the two nations’ maiden meeting at the global showpiece, Australia almost broke the deadlock just five minutes into the game, when Cristian Volpato’s rocket smacked the crossbar.

The African side managed to weather that early siege, and once the tempo and intensity of the Australia press dropped, Egypt found the net in the 13th minute.

Egypt was punished in the 55th minute, when Mohamed Hany accidentally headed Aiden ONeill’s free kick into his own net. Hany had also scored an own goal in the group stage.

It is the 13th own goal of the tournament, the most own goals ever in a single edition.

Egypt then kept pressing with long balls, with Ramy Rabia having the chance to grab a winner, but Beach performed a one-handed save, forcing the game into extra time which still ended 1-1.

Australia’s Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missed their penalties while Egypt players converted all four attempts, including a delicate Panenka penalty from Mohamed Salah. IANS

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