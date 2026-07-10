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Jimmy Neesham signs full-time Auckland deal for 2026-27 domestic season

Jimmy Neesham earns a full-time Auckland contract for the 2026/27 season, returning to the domestic side after years on a casual deal.
Jimmy Neesham
Francois Nel
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Auckland: New Zealand’s six major associations have announced the opening round of men’s contracts for the 2026/27 domestic season. Among the biggest developments is the inclusion of experienced all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Auckland’s full-time contract list.

Having featured on a casual playing arrangement since the 2021/22 season while balancing international commitments, Neesham now returns as a permanent member of Auckland’s squad, bringing a wealth of experience across all aspects of the game, most recently captaining New Zealand as the 12th men’s T20I captain. 

Alongside Neesham, Adithya Ashok also returned to the Auckland contract list. IANS

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Jimmy Neesham
Auckland’s squad,
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