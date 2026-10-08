Assam: Jintimani Kalita Earns Historic Call-Up to Indian Women’s Cricket Team

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MANGALDAI: In a historic moment for Assam cricket, Mangaldai’s Jintimani Kalita has earned her maiden call-up to the India senior women’s team for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe.

The BCCI announced the T20I and ODI squads on Tuesday. Jintimani, a 22-year-old right-arm medium-fast bowler and left-hand batter, has been named in the T20I squad led by Smriti Mandhana. She is only the second woman cricketer from Assam, after wicketkeeper Uma Chetry, to be selected for the national team.

Born on December 25, 2003 to Nakul Kalita in Mangaldai, Jintimani’s journey is an inspiration. A student of Mangaldai Town Girls Higher Secondary School, she started cricket at just 12 years old, accompanying her brother to Mangaldai Cricket Stadium. She once thought girls could not play cricket, but her grandmother insisted she continue.

She rose through the ranks, representing Assam since 2019/20, playing for India B in the U-19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22, and was among the top 25 U-19 players called by NCA for a high-performance camp. In the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction in 2023, she became the first player from Assam to be bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh. She currently represents Gujarat Giants in the WPL.

She has been included along with Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, and Anushka Sharma. The T20I series will be played in Raipur on October 16, 18 and 20, while ODIs will be held in Vadodara on October 23, 25, and 28.

Mangaldai erupted in joy at her selection. A daughter who refused new clothes and jewellery as a child, fascinated only by a cricket bat, will now wear the India Blue.

Meanwhile Assam Cricket Association (ACA) extends its heartiest congratulations to Jintimani on her selection in the Indian Women’s T20I squad.

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