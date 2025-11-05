Jitesh Sharma to lead India A in ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup in Qatar

Mumbai: The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has chosen the India A squad for the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Rising Stars Asia Cup. The tournament will take place in Qatar from November 14 to 23 at West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

The teams are split into two groups: Group A includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, while India A are placed in Group B alongside Oman, UAE, and Pakistan 'A'. India wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma will be leading the side, with Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir as his deputy.

India A’s squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma. (IANS)

