J&K Police summons cricketer for displaying Palestine flag during local match

Jammu: The J&K Police said on Friday that they have summoned a local cricketer for displaying the Palestinian flag on his cap during a local match.

Police said that a local cricketer and the organizer of a private cricket tournament have been summoned for questioning after the flag was seen displayed during a match played in Jammu.

Officials said that a cricketer’s helmet bore the Palestine flag in front, and the cameras picked it up when he was batting in the middle.

“One cricket player and organiser of the tournament has been called for questioning by J&K Police regarding the use of the Palestine flag on his helmet during a cricket match at a private tournament in Jammu,” officials said.

Officials said that the police are now trying to figure out the circumstances under which the Palestinian flag was displayed.

They said the cricketer summoned for questioning has been identified as Furqan Bhat.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during a match between JK11 Kings and Jammu Trailblazers in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Champions League cricket tournament. By questioning the cricketer and organiser of the tournament, the police are trying to determine whether the necessary permissions were obtained or not.

It is also being determined whether there were any tournament guidelines violations and what the true intent was behind displaying the flag during a sporting event.

“It has also been confirmed that the tournament under scrutiny is a privately organised local league and is not affiliated with any national or international cricket body.

According to police, no action has been taken so far, and the process of questioning and verification of facts is ongoing.

A future course of action will only be decided once the due diligence is done, the officials said.

“Police are verifying the facts and investigating the matter,” officials said.

Earlier in July last year, four youths were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria for allegedly wearing T-shirts with the Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession. Another man was arrested in Agra in the same month for allegedly waving the Palestinian flag during the Muharram procession. IANS

