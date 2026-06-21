Joe Root joins Sachin Tendulkar in 14,000 Test runs club at The Oval

LONDON: England batter Joe Root joined an elite list as he crossed 14,000 Test runs during Day 4 of the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval on Thursday.

In doing so, Root became only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to have scored more than 14,000 runs in the longest format of the game.

Root, who is England’s stand-in captain in the absence of Ben Stokes, achieved the feat in 302 innings, 24 innings slower than Tendulkar, who took only 279 innings to cross the 14,000-run mark.

The 36-year-old, who is regarded as one of the greatest batters in Test cricket, has a career average of 50.77 and has scored 66 half-centuries and 41 centuries in Tests since his debut against India in 2012. Agencies

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