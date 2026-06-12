Joe Root Returns as England Test Captain After Ben Stokes Suspended Over Nightclub Probe

London: Joe Root will make a surprise return to the England captaincy after Ben Stokes was ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval amid an ongoing investigation into an off-field incident involving the England skipper and pace bowler Gus Atkinson.

Stokes and Atkinson have both been left out of the squad for breaking the team’s midnight curfew early Monday morning. They were at a London nightclub when a member of England’s security was reportedly struck by a Saracens rugby player named Totoa Auvaa. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that neither player would be available for selection while investigations are underway. “Given the ongoing investigation, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have not been made available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand,” said an ECB statement.

Although Harry Brook is England’s vice-captain, selectors chose Root to lead the team. Brook himself was involved in an off-field incident in New Zealand last October when a bouncer punched him outside a nightclub on the eve of a one-day international. Root’s appointment marks a noteworthy return to the role he held from 2017 to 2022. England’s all-time leading run-scorer captained the team in a record 64 Tests before stepping down after a tough stretch that included just one win in 17 matches. Stokes, a close friend of Root, took over as captain.

England have also added Jofra Archer and Jordan Cox to the squad that achieved a 115-run victory in the opening Test at Lord’s. IANS

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