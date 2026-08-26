Joe Root ‘really hacked off’ as Brydon Carse’s incident overshadows England’s Pakistan victory

London: Captain Joe Root has admitted he is “really hacked off” that England’s off-field issues continue to overshadow their performances on the field, after Brydon Carse was briefly arrested following a night out in Derby and subsequently withdrawn from the squad for the second Test against Pakistan.

Carse was filmed in handcuffs celebrating Durham's victory over Derbyshire on Saturday night. He was later released after a short spell in the cells after police suspected him of being drunk and disorderly. The incident is being investigated by the Cricket Regulator and Carse has been stood down from England’s squad for the Lord’s Test.

England had only just returned to form, dominating Pakistan in an innings and 103-run victory at Headingley in three days. The win was also a successful comeback for Root in charge of England’s Test side.

“If I'm being brutally honest, I'm really hacked off,” Root told a press conference. “I'm really disappointed that after last week's performance we are sat here and we're talking about something not related to it at all.

“In terms of the incident itself, obviously with the regulator, there's not a lot I can say on it. It's in their hands now.

“I've spoken to Brydon when I first found out; my first concern was for him as a person. In my time in the dressing room, you obviously develop personal relationships with players.

“I don't think I'm speaking out of turn when I say he's been very upset and has been very apologetic and understands his actions. I'm sure when he gets his chance, he will say that himself.

“It's not the isolated incident itself, it's the fact that we continually keep making stupid mistakes away from the game and it's detracting from what we're doing on the field.” IANS

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