Joe Root to make red-ball return for Yorkshire after two years

Headingley: Joe Root is all set to play in the second round of the County Championship this week against Gloucestershire, marking his first red-ball outing for Yorkshire in nearly two years. Root's absence from the domestic scene since May 2022 has been felt keenly, his sporadic appearances in T20 cricket and the Hundred unable to quench the thirst of the Yorkshire faithful. Now, with the Ashes and subcontinent tour behind him, Root's focus shifts back to the traditional format, where his elegant stroke play and astute leadership promise to reignite Yorkshire's fortunes. IANS

