Johan Manzambi Stars as Switzerland Cruise Past Bosnia 4-1 in World Cup Clash

LOS ANGELES: Midfielder Johan Manzambi scored twice in the second half to help Switzerland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 here on Thursday in their second FIFA World Cup Group B match, keeping the Swiss top of the group.

The deadlock was broken in the 74th minute when two Swiss substitutes combined, as 28-year-old forward Ruben Vargas crossed for 20-year-old midfielder Manzambi to volley a fierce first-time effort past Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj from the middle of the box.

Bosnia and Herzegovina was reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute when defender Tarik Muharemovic was caught out by Swiss forward Breel Embolo and brought down the striker just outside the box.

In the 84th minute, Vargas found the bottom-right corner with a crisp first-time finish in the box to give Switzerland a 2-0 lead. Manzambi was involved again, finding Embolo, who worked the ball toward Vargas.

Manzambi made it 3-0 in the 90th minute with a neat side-footed finish from Swiss captain Granit Xhaka’s assist.

Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Ermin Mahmic, who had come off the bench just moments earlier, scored a consolation goal in the 93rd minute with a fierce shot from a corner. It was his first international goal.

However, Xhaka sealed the 4-1 win from the spot in the 97th minute. Agencies

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