US-Iran Peace Talks in Switzerland Put on Hold

BERN: The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed, Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday, while expressing readiness to facilitate these talks. In a statement, Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs stated, "The Planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing. No further information can be provided at present." (IANS)

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