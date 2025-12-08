John Korir and Joyciline Jepkosgei win Valencia marathons

Valencia: Kenyans John Korir and Joyciline Jepkosgei both set personal bests as they won the men’s and women’s Valencia marathons on Sunday. On a course renowned for fast times, Korir, who won in Boston in April but failed to finish in Chicago in October, came home in 2 hours 02 minutes 24 seconds — the eighth-fastest all-time men’s marathon. Jepkosgei set a woman’s course record as she won in 2:14:00, the fourth-best women’s time in history. Agencies

