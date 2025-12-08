ISSF World Cup Final: Simranpreet wins gold; Aishwary bags silver

DOHA: Simranpreet Kaur Brar on Sunday won the gold medal in women’s 25m pistol final after Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar got the day going with a silver in men’s 50m 3 positions at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Final in Doha.

Simranpreet, who finished in the fifth place with 584-25x in qualifying, made the final alongside Esha Singh. Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, the other Indian in action, missed the final by the barest of margins, registering three inner-10s less than China’s Yujie Sun, the last qualifier for the eight-woman final.

Meanwhile, Aishwary’s score of 413.3 saw him finish behind Jiri Privratsky of Czechia, who won gold with a score of 414.2, a world record score. China’s Liu Yukun won bronze with a score of 388.9.

This is Aishwary’s seventh ISSF World Cup medal.

Sift Kaur Samra finished last in her field after two 50m rifle 3 positions shooters from the home country Qatar got a DNS. Agencies

