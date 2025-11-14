Jonny Bairstow signs 3-year extension with Yorkshire

Yorkshire: England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow signed a three-year contract extension with Yorkshire County Crickey Club on Thursday. Having come through the Yorkshire Academy and enjoyed an illustrious international career, including 12 hundreds in 100 Test Matches for England and a World Cup win on home soil in 2019, the wicket-keeper batter is set to play the remainder of his career at Yorkshire.

The 36-year-old will continue as captain in the County Championship, having had significant influence over the White Rose team that matched champion county Nottinghamshire’s points tally in the second half of the campaign.

“I’m delighted to have signed a contract extension and am looking forward to playing my part in what is a hugely exciting period for Yorkshire. Having come through the age-groups and spent all of my career here, it was the only real choice for me, and I’ll continue to wear the White Rose with pride over the next three years,” Bairstow said in a statement.

“Leading the side in the Championship this year was a real honour, and I can’t wait to get back out there in 2026. The performances we put in, particularly in the second half of the campaign, were very encouraging and I am confident that we have got a group of players that can challenge the very best teams over the next few years.

“I’ve enjoyed some of my most cherished memories on the field at Yorkshire and am confident there are plenty more to come. I’d like to thank everyone involved with the Club for their support – we are lucky to have such passionate support and together we will build an exciting future for Yorkshire.” IANS

