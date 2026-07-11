Jorge Jesus appointed as Portugal head coach

NEW DELHI: Portugal as announced Jorge Jesus as its new head coach following the departure of Roberto Martinez after its elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Jesus was last in charge of Al Nassr, where he won the Saudi Pro League in his final season in charge. This is his first stint in charge of a national team. Under Jesus’ predecessor Roberto Martinez, Portugal won the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League but suffered a Round of 16 elimination against Spain at the FIFA World Cup 2026. It was also knocked out in the quarterfinals of the 2024 European Championships. Agencies

Also Read: Hundreds Welcome Mohamed Salah’s Egypt Team Home After Historic World Cup Run