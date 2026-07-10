FIFA Reveals Star-Studded World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show Lineup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has unveiled the full lineup for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, confirming that Justin Bieber will join Madonna, Shakira and BTS as co-headliners for the historic performance on July 19 (local time).

The 11-minute entertainment spectacle will take place midway through the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in New York/New Jersey.

FIFA said the show is being curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay in partnership with Global Citizen and will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Bieber has been announced as the final co-headliner, joining the previously confirmed trio of Madonna, Shakira and BTS for what FIFA is positioning as a landmark event that blends football and music on the sport’s biggest stage.

The halftime show will also feature performances and appearances by Burna Boy, renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.

According to FIFA, the performance is designed to go beyond entertainment by supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, with a mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world.

In an official statement shared on social media, Infantino highlighted the purpose behind the event, writing, “When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education... As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle.”

Infantino added that the artists and performers would help in “conveying a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide.” The announcement comes as the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its knockout stages, with the tournament down to eight teams in the quarterfinals.

The remaining nations include former champions Argentina, France, Spain and England, alongside Morocco, Belgium, Norway and Switzerland, who are still chasing their first World Cup title. (ANI)

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