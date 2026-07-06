Guwahati, Lakhimpur Seal Big Wins in ACA Girls’ U-15 Inter-District Cricket Opener

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati made an impressive start to their campaign in the ACA Girls’ U-15 Inter-District Cricket Championship, defeating Udalguri by a commanding 103-run margin at Nalbari on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Guwahati were bowled out for 140 in 21.4 overs. Jigyasa Baishya top-scored with 32, while Sinhayana Pathak contributed a useful 24. For Udalguri, Nitu Devi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 21.

In reply, Udalguri were bundled out for just 37, thanks to a brilliant bowling spell from Ragini Rodali Kashyap, who claimed 5 wickets for just 8 runs to seal a comprehensive victory for Guwahati.

In the other match of the day, played in Guwahati, Lakhimpur registered a massive 148-run win over Jorhat.

After posting a formidable total of 196-5 in 35 overs, Lakhimpur produced a dominant bowling performance to dismiss Jorhat for just 48 (23.2 overs). Kumkum Ahmed starred with the ball, returning outstanding figures of 5 for 14.

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