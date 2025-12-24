Jorhat Open Tennis: Major State Tournament Begins Dec 25

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 33rd Jorhat Open, a major State Ranking Tournament of the All Assam Tennis Association, will be held at the Jorhat Tennis Club from December 25 to 30.

The competition will be conducted in various events and is expected to see participation from around 200 players representing different parts of the state. The opening ceremony will take place on the morning of December 25, with Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister for External Affairs and Textiles, attending as the chief guest.

Also read: OIL All Assam Junior Tennis Championship begins at Duliajan