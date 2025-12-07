OIL All Assam Junior Tennis Championship begins at Duliajan

Duliajan: The OIL All Assam Junior Tennis Championship kicked off here at the Zaloni Club Tennis Court on Saturday. Malay Kumar Das, Resident Chief Executive (i/c), Oil India Limited, graced the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest, along with senior officials of OIL, office bearers of the All Assam Tennis Association, and other distinguished invitees. The five-day event began with a welcome address by Ramanuj Dutta, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ranjit Gogoi, Organizing Secretary.

This year’s championship brings together several of Assam’s top-ranking junior players, including notable participants such as Dhanush Mahanta and Nibraj Kausar Hussain in the Under-14 Boys category; Dhanishka Mahanta and Arisha Mahim Choudhury in the Under-14 Girls category; Chandrasekhar Mohanty and Ramanuj Talukdar in the Under-18 Boys category; Mrigakshi Changmai in the Under-18 Girls category; and Ayan Bharali, Dhanus Mahanta, and Anirban Deka in the Under-12 Boys category.

The tournament is being held across six competitive categories, with attractive prize money for winners in each segment, including Rs 44,000 each for the Boys and Girls Under-12 categories, Rs 52,000 each for the Boys and Girls Under-14 categories, and Rs 58,000 each for the Boys and Girls Under-18 categories.

The OIL All Assam Junior Tennis Championship continues to serve as a vital platform for nurturing emerging sporting talent from across the state, reaffirming Oil India Limited’s ongoing commitment to promoting youth and sports development. This is stated in a release.

