ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings: Smriti Mandhana consolidate top spot

Dubai: India's Smriti Mandhana continues to reign supreme in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings, maintaining her No. 1 position after another commanding performance at the Women’s World Cup 2025.

Mandhana’s fluent 80 in Visakhapatnam helped her consolidate her lead at the top, as a host of other standout performers made major gains in the latest update.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy made one of the biggest moves of the week, soaring nine places to joint-fourth following her scintillating 142 in Australia’s stunning chase against India.

With 700 rating points, Healy now sits behind Mandhana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Beth Mooney, and shares her position with Laura Wolvaardt. The South Africa skipper also climbed three places to joint-fourth after consistent knocks, including a match-winning 70 against India. (IANS)

Also Read: India remain at three in World Test Championship 2025-27 standings

Also Watch: