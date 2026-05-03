Josh Inglis Joins Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of Crucial IPL 2026 Clash vs Mumbai Indians

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants have received a timely boost with Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis joining the squad ahead of their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The 31-year-old, whose availability had been a topic of discussion since the auction, has now reached India and started training with the team. Inglis had previously told franchises that he would miss part of the season due to personal commitments, such as his wedding in Western Australia on April 18, which caused some uncertainty about his participation.

Despite initial doubts, Lucknow signed him for Rs 8.6 crore after his release from Punjab Kings, where he had played for a much lower fee. His delayed arrival raised questions, but now his inclusion is crucial for LSG, who are struggling at the bottom of the standings with only two wins in eight matches.

Inglis’ addition is anticipated to bolster a batting lineup that has struggled with consistency this season, especially among the overseas players. Given the limited contributions from key individuals, the Australian’s aggressive style of play might provide the boost the team needs. IANS

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