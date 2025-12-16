Josh Tongue replaces Gus Atkinson for 3rd Ashes Test

New Delhi: England have announced their playing XI for the upcoming third Test of the Ashes series, which begins on Wednesday at Adelaide Oval. Gus Atkinson has been replaced by Josh Tongue.

With the Ben Stokes-led team trailing Australia 0-2, the remaining three games of the iconic series are must-win matches for the visitors if they are to claim the Ashes urn.

Tongue making his way to the lineup means that the team will continue to bench Shoaib Bashir, a decision that draws mixed reactions as the Adelaide Oval is dubbed to be one of the most spin-friendly pitches that the Englishmen will encounter on this Ashes tour down under. IANS

