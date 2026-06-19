Jude Bellingham becomes youngest European player to play four major tournaments

Arlington: England midfielder set a new milestone by starting and scoring in the victory against Croatia in England’s World Cup opening match as he became the youngest European player to play in four major international tournaments.

The 22-year-old midfielder surpassed Germany’s Jamal Musiala as the youngest men’s player to feature at four tournaments (World Cup and EUROs) and had set a new record earlier in the 2026 World Cup when he played in their group game against Curacao earlier in the same week.

Bellingham made his tournament bow as a teenager at UEFA EURO 2020 in the summer of 2021 before featuring at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and then UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany.

Another England player to feature in the list is Michael Owen, who played at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups as well as EURO 2000 and EURO 2024.

Bellingham is the third-youngest player in England’s history, having made his debut for the Three Lions aged 17 years and 136 days. Only Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney were younger when they made their maiden England appearances. IANS

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