Jude Bellingham Opens Up on Heartbreak: ‘My Head Is a Bit Fuzzy With Disappointment’

Atlanta:England midfielder Jude Bellingham admitted he was ‘gutted’ after the Three Lions suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Argentina, saying he had desperately hoped to be part of the squad that finally ended the nation’s long wait for global glory.

An emotional Bellingham struggled to hide his disappointment while reflecting on another painful exit for England.

“I think we can take a lot of experience from this, but it is so gutting. I wanted to be a part of an England squad that finally done it and got it over the line. To be here, telling the fans the same things they’ve heard for years, it’s really gutting,” Bellingham said after the match according to the BBC. IANS

Also Read: ‘Las Malvinas Son Argentinas’: Argentina Face Possible FIFA Action Over Falklands Banner Celebration