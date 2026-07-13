‘Maybe He Doesn’t Know’: Bellingham Defends England Display Amid Tuchel Criticism

Miami: England midfielder Jude Bellingham hit back at head coach Thomas Tuchel’s criticism of the team’s performance after his brace helped the Three Lions secure a 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway.

Despite England booking a place in the last four, Tuchel was far from satisfied with the performance, describing his side as ‘sloppy’ and ‘lucky’ after they were forced to come from behind at Miami Stadium.

When Tuchel’s assessment was put to Bellingham after the match, the midfielder offered a stronger response to his coach’s criticism, pointing to the difficult conditions and the quality of Norway’s attacking players.

“Maybe, but maybe he doesn’t know what it’s like to play in those kinds of conditions against Erling Haaland, Odegaard, Nusa, Sorloth. That’s not an easy team to play against,” Bellingham told the BBC. IANS

Also Read: Messi Says 'This Team Never Stops Believing' as Argentina Set Up England Clash