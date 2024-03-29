Jude Bellingham set to return for Real Madrid from red-card ban to face Athletic Bilbao

MADRID: Jude Bellingham is set to return for Real Madrid against Athletic Bilbao this weekend after the England midfielder missed his club’s last two games with a red-card suspension. That combined with an ankle sprain has kept Bellingham out of four of Madrid’s last six games.

Even though he last scored for Madrid six weeks ago, Bellingham still leads the Spanish league with 16 goals after his breakout as a major scoring threat following his transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

But the competition is closing. Osasuna’s Ante Budimir has 15, along with Getafe’s now injured Borja Mayoral. Atletico Madrid’s Álvaro Morata and Girona striker Artem Dovbyk have 14 each.

Bellingham missed the last two league games for Madrid after he was red-carded for complaining after his goal was waived off for coming after the final whistle in a draw at Valencia.

Bellingham scored his 22nd goal of the season for club and country on Tuesday to rescue England a 2-2 draw against Belgium in a friendly.

While Madrid will recover its star midfielder, it will be without Vinícius Júnior as the Brazil forward serves a one-game suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

The league resumes after an international break with Madrid leading the table by eight points over Barcelona and both sides focused on their respective high-profile Champions League quarterfinals against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in two weeks. Agencies

Also Read: Chelsea, Lyon advance to the Women’s Champions League semifinals

Also Watch: