Julian Weber hurls 90.40m javelin to win European gold and smash championship record in Birmingham

Birmingham: Julian Weber threw his javelin 90.40 meters long on his final attempt at the European Athletics Championship to win gold in Birmingham on Saturday night.

Weber became only the second Javelin Thrower after Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka to cross the 90m mark this season.

Pathirage, the Commonwealth Games champion, had touched the distance of 92.67m at the Rome Diamond League this season.

Weber, 31, was second ahead of his last attempt, behind fellow German Nick Thumm, before sending the javelin long to break the Championship record of 89.72m, previously held by Great Britain’s Steve Backley. Agencies

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