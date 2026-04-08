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Junior Commonwealth champion Sairaj Pardeshi provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned steroid

Sairaj Pardeshi provisionally suspended by National Anti-Doping Agency after failing a dope test, months after alleging a sabotage conspiracy.
Sairaj Pardeshi
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NEW DELHI: Commonwealth Championships (junior) gold medal-winning weightlifter Sairaj Pardeshi has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for a failed dope test, months after alleging a conspiracy to sabotage his career by a coach.

He has tested positive for "Metanolone", a banned anabolic steroid that aids muscle building.

The 18-year-old from Maharashtra, who won a gold in the men's 88kg junior category at the Commonwealth Championships last year, has alleged conspiracy behind the outcome. He had written to the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) and the Sports Authority of India in October, claiming that a coach present at the national camp held a personal vendetta against him. Agencies

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