Maharashtra Women Clinch BCCI Under-23 Trophy with Dominant Win Over Karnataka

Ranchi: Maharashtra Women delivered a dominant all-round performance to clinch the BCCI Women’s Under-23 One Day Trophy Elite 2025–26 title, defeating Karnataka by a comprehensive margin of 75 runs in the final held at Ranchi.

In the 2025–26 season, Maharashtra has emerged as one of the top-performing state associations in the country, having won three BCCI tournaments and finishing as runners-up on three occasions. This is the highest overall performance record achieved by any State Cricket Association in India this season, reflecting the depth, consistency, and excellence of Maharashtra cricket across formats. IANS

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