Jurel’s unbeaten ton, Pant’s fiery 63 and late strikes put India in total command of Colombo Test

Colombo: Dhruv Jurel hit an unbeaten 115 while Rishabh Pant smashed a rollicking 63 before Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar struck late in fading light as India asserted total dominance over Sri Lanka on Day Two of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on Monday.

Having declared their first innings at 503/9 after a rain delay of two hours and ten minutes in the final session, Sri Lanka were reduced to a precarious 8/2 in just three overs. India crossing the 500-run mark was possible thanks to wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel hitting an unbeaten and rock-solid 115 off 177 balls – his second Test century and first in the island nation, while Rishabh Pant hit a rollicking 63.

In fading light, Suthar finished with figures of 1-6 from his lone over, while Krishna took 1-1 as Sri Lanka now trail India by 495 runs with eight wickets remaining in their first innings. India entered Day Two looking to build upon their firm foundation, but Sri Lanka made an early breakthrough with the second new ball.

Fast bowler Asitha Fernando surprised debutant Saransh Jain with a sharp bouncer from round the wicket, extracting a leading edge that was safely taken by gully. The early setback brought Pant to the crease, after he retired hurt on three due to a blow to his left wrist.

Pant was immediately targeted with a barrage of short-pitched bowling by the Sri Lankan seamers. But Pant soon began batting in his usual destructive style. A short ball down leg from Lahiru Kumara was pulled by Pant over the stadium roof, even damaging a solar panel as a replacement ball was sought.

Tested thoroughly by Kumara and Fernando, Pant took two painful hits to his right shoulder that required medical treatment. However, he countered using paddle sweeps, decisive footwork, and aggressive strokes to unsettle the opposition.

Alongside a solid Jurel, who relied on crisp drives, flicks, and authoritative pulls against spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha, India wrested complete control. Both batters reached their half-centuries smoothly -- Pant thumping a pull to square leg for his 21st Test fifty, while Jurel pulled through mid-wicket to bring up his third half-century, as the duo took India to safety at lunch.

But Sri Lanka struck on the very first delivery after lunch when Pant hit Nuwantha straight to long-off and departed for an entertaining 63 off 89 balls. Jurel quickly re-established authority alongside Manav Suthar, who proved to be an able partner by handling the host side's short-ball tactics with composure and stepping down the pitch to loft Nuwantha over the mid-off boundary.

The pair added 39 runs to take India past the 450-mark before Jayasuriya broke through by drawing Suthar (18) into pushing outside off-stump and extracting a thin edge which was safely pouched by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

With Mohammed Siraj content to defend at the other end, Jurel smartly farmed the strike, deploying a fine reverse sweep off Sonal Dinusha to move into the 80s. As dark clouds gathered ominously overhead, Jurel flicked a full toss from Fernando through mid-wicket to reach 95. High winds, darkening skies, and heavy rain subsequently forced an early tea break, as a lengthy interruption of two hours and ten minutes occurred.

When play resumed under cleared skies and a little bit of sunshine, Jurel took his time against Sri Lanka's tight close-in fielders. After playing out a maiden over from Jayasuriya, Jurel reached his second Test century, and his first in Sri Lankan conditions, by driving Fernando over the bowler's head and diving full length to complete a risky single. Jurel celebrated by raising his sleeve to display a tattoo reading "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan".

With his century secured, Jurel shifted gears immediately by launching Fernando over long-on for six. Jayasuriya ended Siraj's 29-ball stay by trapping him plumb LBW with a slider. Prasidh Krishna then joined Jurel, who pulled Fernando over deep backward square leg for another six.

Krishna added the final touches by scything a low full-toss through cover for a boundary to push India past the 500-mark. After that, skipper Shubman Gill immediately declared the innings and called the batters back to have a crack at the Sri Lankan batting order in the toughest time to bat.

India handed the new ball to Siraj, who conceded just one run in a tight opening over. Krishna struck with his second ball in the next over, dropping one back of a length outside off that straightened sharply off the deck.

Lahiru Udara was squared up and edged the ball to gully, where Yashasvi Jaiswal took a sharp diving catch to send him packing for one. With light deteriorating rapidly, India introduced Suthar, who on the final ball of the third over, fired in a flatter delivery that skidded through to trap nightwatcher Jayasuriya lbw.

The decision was upheld on review via umpire's call, prompting a frustrated Jayasuriya to fling his gloves away upon reaching the dressing room as umpires officially halted play for the day, as India put themselves in a commanding position on day two.

Brief scores:

India 503/9 decl in 138 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 117, Dhruv Jurel 115 not out; Asitha Fernando 4-106, Prabath Jayasuriya 2-132) lead Sri Lanka 8/2 in three overs (Kamil Mishara five not out; Prasidh Krishna 1-1, Manav Suthar 1-6) by 495 runs (IANS)

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