Mbappe Draws Level with Messi in World Cup Knockout Goal Contributions and Golden Boot Race

France’s Kylian Mbappe equalled Lionel Messi for most goal contributions in FIFA World Cup knockouts.

After converting the penalty, Mbappe has 12 goal contributions (11 goals and 1 assist) in the knockout stages. With his goal against Cape Verde on Friday, Argentina’s Messi had gone above Brazil’s Pele and Mbappe for most goal contributions. Mbappe, 28, now has seven goals, going joint-top with Messi in the 2026 World Cup goldenboot race. The French captain is one goal behind Messi for most goals in World Cup with his counterpart leading the chart with 20.

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