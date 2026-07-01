Jurgen Klopp rules out Germany coaching role after World Cup exit

New York: Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has appeared to rule himself out of replacing Julian Nagelsmann as Germany national team coach in the wake of their shock World Cup Round-of-32 exit after a penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay on Monday night.

Nagelsmann has said he wants to carry on as coach, but there is no doubt that 59-year-old Klopp would be a popular choice to revive the fortunes of a team that went out in the group stage at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and has once again disappointed this summer. IANS

Also Read: Gretchen Walsh Breaks Women’s 50m Freestyle World Record