FIFA World Cup: Socceroos Reach World Cup Round of 32 After Stalemate with Paraguay

Santa Clara: Australia have advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after a goalless draw with Paraguay in the final Group D game here at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Friday.

The Socceroos secure second place in Group D and will face the runners-up from Group G in Dallas on July 4. Paraguay will wait on baited breath to see if they get at least one more match.

The match began with a great deal of intensity and physicality before Australia took control of the affair. The Socceroos found luck down their right flank as Jordan Bos, Aiden O’Neill and Cristian Volpato combined well to get in behind a staunch Paraguay defence.

Australia were on the front foot early. Cristian Volpato and Jordy Bos in particular were creative down the right-hand side and were able to fashion a number of chances throughout the first 45 minutes.

Paraguay were restricted to only one shot – off target – as the teams went into the sheds at half-time without a goal.

The South Americans came out of the break with renewed intensity and focus. They found their first shot on target and were the team with the momentum, with youngster Julio Enciso at the centre of their creative threats.

For Paraguay, space opened for Mauricio on the edge of the penalty area, forcing a sharp save from Beach. Tete Yengi had a first-time strike at the other end of the pitch that he was not able to convert.

Ultimately, the draw was enough for Australia to finish second in the group and for Paraguay to likely advance as one of eight best third-place finishers. IANS

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