Justin Greaves, Kevin Sinclair return as Windies name squad for Bangladesh Tests

St John’s: In-form batter Justin Greaves and spinner Kevin Sinclair have returned to the West Indies Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh, starting on November 22 in North Sound. Led by Kraigg Brathwaite, the squad features an exciting mix of seasoned, in-form players and fresh talent. Greaves returned to the mix at the back of his sensational run in the domestic white-ball competition where he smashed three centuries. Sinclair also returned to the squad as a valuable spin bowling option, while Jason Holder will miss the series as he continues rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Test series, Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite will lead a CWI Select XI, 13-man squad, for the two-day warm-up match against Bangladesh, scheduled for November 17 and 18 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

“We expect the series against Bangladesh to be a competitive one between two emerging squads. The build up to the series, through the two-day warm-up match and training camp will provide us with the best possible preparation, as they will afford opportunities for both experienced and emerging players to fine-tune their skills ahead of the Test series,” said head coach Andre Coley.

Bangladesh will tour the West Indies for an all-format series with three ODIs and as many T20Is set to take place after the conclusion of the second Test at Kingston on December 4. IANS

