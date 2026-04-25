Justin Rose to Make India Bow at Star-Studded DP World India Championship in Delhi

New Delhi: Major champion Justin Rose is set to make his professional debut in India with confirmation that the world number five will tee it up at the India Championship, slated to take place from October 15-18 at Delhi Golf Club. Rose will join some of the best players in the world, including , including defending champion Tommy Fleetwood and back-to-back Masters winner Rory McIlroy, who are set to gather once again in for the highly-anticipated USD 4,000,000 event

“I’ve played all over the world over the course of my career, and I’m excited to get the chance to add India to the list this season,” the Englishman said.

Co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the tournament features the largest prize fund ever offered for a DP World Tour event in India, and will once again take its place as part of the crucial Back 9 phase of the Race to Dubai.

“I’ve heard so much about the country and how passionate the golf fans are, so I’m very much looking forward to teeing it up in the DP World India Championship for the first time and experiencing what Delhi has to offer,” he added. IANS

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