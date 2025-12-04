Juventus advance to Italian Cup quarterfinals

TURIN: Juventus advanced to the Italian Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Udinese after teenage defender Matteo Palma scored an own goal and conceded a penalty on Tuesday night.

Juventus, which holds the record for the most Italian Cup trophies with 15.

The Bianconeri took the lead midway through the first half when United States international Weston McKennie did well down the right flank before putting in a low cross that Palma turned into his own net as he tried to anticipate Jonathan David.

A video review in the second half spotted that the 17-year-old Palma had fouled Juan Cabal in the penalty area. Substitute Manuel Locatelli struck the resulting spot kick straight down the middle. Agencies

