Italian Super Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia

MILAN: The Italian Super Cup is to be held in Saudi Arabia in December, the Italian football league announced on Wednesday.

“For the sixth time the Italian Super Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia. This 38th edition will be staged in Riyadh (from December 18-22),” a federation statement confirmed.

Since 2023, the competition has featured four teams: the Serie A champion (Napoli), the league runner-up (Inter Milan), the Italian Cup winner (Bologna) and Cup runner-up (AC Milan, winner of last season’s Super Cup).

Serie A’s plans to stage the league match between AC Milan and Como on February 6 in Perth, Australia, to avoid a clash with the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony at Milan’s San Siro stadium, was criticised by European supporters groups this month.

La Liga’s green light for Spanish champion Barcelona’s league game against Villarreal to be moved to Miami, Florida on December 20 also came under fire. Agencies

