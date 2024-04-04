Juventus beat Lazio in Coppa Italia semifinal first leg

TURIN: Juventus earned a 2-0 advantage over Lazio in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal on Tuesday when forwards Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic both scored for Massimiliano Allegri’s side in the second half. The win edged Juventus closer to its 22nd final in the cup, which it has won a record 14 times.

The return leg will be played in Rome on April 23.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 23 home games in the competition, a record streak for the Bianconeri in the tournament. Their last home Coppa Italia defeat came in March 2015, a 2-1 loss to Fiorentina with a brace from Mohamed Salah. Agencies

