TURIN: Juventus manager Igor Tudor’s contract has been renewed for two more years ahead of the start of its Club World Cup campaign, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

Damien Comolli, the club’s new general manager, said on Tuesday that they had faith in the Croatian coach, who was handed the reins fewer than three months ago. Agencies

