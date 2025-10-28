Juventus sack coach Igor Tudor

TURIN: Juventus on Monday announced that it has sacked coach Igor Tudor seven months in the job. The news comes a day after the team lost 1-0 away to Lazio, extending its winless run to eight games, ending the Croatian manager’s tenure after replacing Thiago Motta as head coach of Juventus on March 23, 2025. The Italian club released a statement on social media to announce the news after the club suffered three straight losses.

“Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as coach of the men’s first team, along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci.” the Serie A club said in a statement.

Juve also shared that Massimo Brambilla will be on the bench for the Juventus-Udinese match on Wednesday. Brambilla is in charge of the Juventus reserves. Agencies

