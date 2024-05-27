Serie A: Juventus end season with routine win over Monza

TURIN: Juventus completed its Serie A campaign with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Monza on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Federico Chiesa and Alex Sandro, who played his last match for the club.

Juve ended its season on 71 points third in the standings, but can still be overtaken by fifth-placed Atalanta, who has 66 points and two matches left to play. Monza ended the campaign in 12th place with 45 points. Agencies

