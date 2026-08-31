Kagiso Rabada out of Test series against Australia

Johannesburg: South Africa’s premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the side’s home Test series against Australia after suffering a grade-three tear to his right hamstring. Rabada, 31, is expected to be sidelined for up to two months after picking up the injury, which disrupted his winter conditioning programme.

Former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald, who’s the bowling coach of Lions, Rabada’s domestic team, said the medical assessment has totally ruled him out of the high-profile series, after initially hoping to have him available for their opening four-day domestic encounter against Boland starting on September 10.

“He’s going to be out for all the Aussie Tests as well,” Donald was quoted as saying by News24 on Sunday. South Africa are scheduled to host Australia for a three-match Test series starting in Durban on October 9, followed by subsequent matches in Gqeberha and Cape Town, beginning from October 18 and 27 respectively. IANS

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