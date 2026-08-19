India rout South Africa 6-1 to seize control of Pool D at Women’s Hockey World Cup

NEW DELHI: India produced a dominant display to hammer South Africa 6-1 in their second Pool D match of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup here on Tuesday, strengthening their chances of advancing to the next round.

Six different players found the net for India, with three goals coming in a prolific third quarter as the team turned a comfortable contest into a rout.

Sunelita Toppo (11th minute), Navneet Kaur (17th), Sushila Chanu (25th), Deepika (38th), Lalremsiami (44th) and Sakshi Rana (45th) scored for India.

South Africa, who arrived at the World Cup after receiving government assistance following a social media appeal amid financial difficulties, managed only a consolation goal. De Waal Kayla converted a penalty corner in the 55th minute.

The emphatic victory brought a broad smile to India's coach Sjoerd Marijne, who has fielded 11 World Cup debutants in the tournament.

The win also gave India a valuable boost in the three-way race for the two qualifying spots from Pool D.

India and China are both on four points from two matches, with India currently leading the pool on goal difference. England have three points from one win and one loss, while South Africa are out of contention after suffering defeats in both their matches.

India will face England in their final Pool match on Thursday, with a place in the next round at stake, Agencies

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