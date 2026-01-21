Sports

Kamalini ruled out of remainder of Women’s Premier League due to injury

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini has been ruled out of the remainder of the WPL season due to an injury.
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini has been ruled out of the remainder of the WPL season due to an injury, with defending champions MI picking Vaishnavi Sharma as a replacement for the remainder of the WPL 2026. Seventeen-year-old Kamalini had played 5 matches in the ongoing season before being ruled out of the season due to an injury.

“Mumbai Indians (MI) picked Vaishnavi Sharma as a replacement for G Kamalini for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. Vaishnavi Sharma will join MI for Rs 30 Lakh,” WPL said in a release. IANS

