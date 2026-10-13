Kamrup Gears Up for Khel Maharan 3.0 with Focus on Grassroots Sports and Scholarships

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The District Level Committee on Khel Maharan 3.0 held a meeting on Monday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Amingaon, to review preparations and ensure effective coordination for the smooth conduct of the sporting event in Kamrup district. The meeting was chaired by District Development Commissioner Garga Mohan Das, who reviewed key aspects of the upcoming event, including sports disciplines, schedules, age categories, levels of competition, and venue selection at the Gaon Panchayat (GP) and Municipal Board (MB) levels. Discussions also focused on interdepartmental coordination and measures to encourage wider participation.

An important feature of this edition is the inclusion of Sishu Krida Samaroh, an initiative featuring sporting events for children below 12 years of age, aimed at encouraging young children to participate in sports from an early age and nurturing sporting talent at the grassroots level.

District Sports Officer, Kamrup, Bandita Gogoi, informed the meeting that under Khel Maharan 3.0, a total of 300 budding players across Assam will receive scholarships of Rs 2,000 per month for a period of two years, providing financial support to promising sporting talent.

Kamrup district will also serve as a host district for zonal-level competitions, alongside Nalbari, Baksa, and Tamulpur.

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