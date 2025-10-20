Kane shines as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund

MILAN: Forward Harry Kane scored once and helped set up another as champion Bayern Munich battled past Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Bundesliga’s Klassiker on Saturday to maintain its perfect start to the season with its seventh straight win.

The Bavarians, who host Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, had to survive considerable second-half pressure from the visitor before making sure of their 11th win in 11 matches across all competitions this season. They lead the Bundesliga race with 21 points, five ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig.

Dortmund, which suffered its first loss in 10 matches across all competitions, dropped to fourth on 14.

The win also handed Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer a new record for the most league wins with his 363rd Bundesliga match victory.

“It was an important win,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said. “The first half was very good. In the second half, Dortmund did better; they had a couple of good chances. They scored a nice goal.”

“We weren’t at our best level in the second half. But we fought, and it was a very important win for the team. You can see that it’s difficult to beat us at the moment.”

Man-of-the-match Kane gave the host a deserved lead when he scored his 12th league goal in seven matches with a glancing header from a Kimmich corner in the 22nd minute. He has now scored 22 goals in 14 appearances for club and country so far this season. Agencies

