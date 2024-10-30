Kane Williamson out of final Test, eyes return in England series: New Zealand Cricket

Wellington: Kane Williamson will not travel to India for the third Test in Mumbai to ensure he is fit for the upcoming three-Test series against England, the New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

Williamson has been battling a groin complaint he picked up against Sri Lanka last month and hasn't featured for the BlackCaps through their drought-breaking victories in the opening two matches of the series against India. "A cautious approach will instead be taken which will see Williamson continue his groin injury rehabilitation in New Zealand ahead of the first England Test starting at Hagley Oval on November 28," it said in a statement.

Head coach Gary Stead said Williamson had made good progress, but the cautious approach would give him time to be fully fit for the England series.

“Kane continues to show good signs, but isn’t quite ready to jump on a plane and join us. While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he’ll be good to go for England," said Stead.

“The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first Test in Christchurch," he added.

The wins over India have boosted New Zealand's hopes of reaching next year's ICC World Test Championship Final. currently occupy fourth place on the World Test Championship standings and can still reach the 2025 final with positive results over their remaining fixtures against India and England. The third and final Test against India begins on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium. (IANS)

