Kane Williamson Takes Over as Manchester Super Giants Batting Coach for The Hundred

Manchester: New Zealand great Kane Williamson, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, will now step into a coaching role as the Manchester Super Giants have named him their batting coach for the upcoming men’s edition of The Hundred.

“Charisma. Coolness. Kane. Delighted to have Kane Williamson at Manchester Super Giants as the men’s team batting coach ahead of the upcoming #TheHundred campaign,” the franchise wrote on X while making the announcement.

Williamson was part of the Super Giants family in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the tournament’s recently concluded 19th edition, serving as the Lucknow Super Giants’ strategic advisor. He has not participated in the IPL for Lucknow, which is coached by former Australia opener Justin Langer, but he played in the league for 10 seasons.

Williamson, 35, played for Durban Super Giants, part of the same ownership group as Manchester, in this year’s SA20.

Having scored more than 18,000 international runs, including over 9,000 in red-ball cricket for New Zealand, the veteran cricketer is preparing to publish his autobiography later this year. IANS

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